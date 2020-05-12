Harvey Hoffmann Harvey H. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, IL, died May 9, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born October 20, 1936, in Millstadt Township, St. Clair County, IL. He is survived by his wife Lorraine Hoffmann nee Vogt; children Brian Alan Hoffmann and Lisa Lynn (Paul) Pecha; grandchildren Lauren Pecha and Jacqueline Pecha; sister Gladys (Ray) Wittenauer-Thiele; sisters-in-law Arlene Vogt and Erlene Gasser; brothers-in-law Jay (Judy) Vogt, Melvin Vogt, and Vernon Weinhoff; neices; nephews; and cousins. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elsie Hoffmann nee Weihl; brothers-in-law Austin Wittenauer and Henry Gasser; sisters-in-law Delores Wienhoff and Carol Eames. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Waterloo (various committees); US Navy Veteran; Jaycees; Lion's Club; National Association of Letter Carriers; Monroe County Farm Bureau; and Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation Board. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Research Center, St. Paul United Church of Christ Waterloo or Donor's Choice. Service: Drive Through Visitation 3 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Private Funeral Service will be held. Quernheim Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store