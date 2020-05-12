Harvey Hoffmann
Harvey Hoffmann Harvey H. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, IL, died May 9, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born October 20, 1936, in Millstadt Township, St. Clair County, IL. He is survived by his wife Lorraine Hoffmann nee Vogt; children Brian Alan Hoffmann and Lisa Lynn (Paul) Pecha; grandchildren Lauren Pecha and Jacqueline Pecha; sister Gladys (Ray) Wittenauer-Thiele; sisters-in-law Arlene Vogt and Erlene Gasser; brothers-in-law Jay (Judy) Vogt, Melvin Vogt, and Vernon Weinhoff; neices; nephews; and cousins. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elsie Hoffmann nee Weihl; brothers-in-law Austin Wittenauer and Henry Gasser; sisters-in-law Delores Wienhoff and Carol Eames. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Waterloo (various committees); US Navy Veteran; Jaycees; Lion's Club; National Association of Letter Carriers; Monroe County Farm Bureau; and Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation Board. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Research Center, St. Paul United Church of Christ Waterloo or Donor's Choice. Service: Drive Through Visitation 3 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Private Funeral Service will be held. Quernheim Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
It would be difficult to find anyone friendlier or nicer than Harvey. He was a good man and I was fortunate to know him. My sympathies to his family.
David Walker
Acquaintance
