Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Wahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Wahn Jr.

Send Flowers
Harvey Wahn Jr. Obituary
HARVEY WAHN JR. Harvey Lee Wahn Jr., Ph.D., 72, of Waterloo, IL, passed away July 27, 2019, at home under the care of his family and BJC Hospice, in Waterloo, IL. He was born July 26, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, IA. Visitation will be held 11AM until 1PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.