HARVEY WAHN JR. Harvey Lee Wahn Jr., Ph.D., 72, of Waterloo, IL, passed away July 27, 2019, at home under the care of his family and BJC Hospice, in Waterloo, IL. He was born July 26, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, IA. Visitation will be held 11AM until 1PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019