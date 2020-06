Or Copy this URL to Share

GREEN- Hattie Bee Green, 91, of E. St. Louis, IL departed this life on June 11, 2020. Visitation service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Gethsemane Church, 1435 Baugh Avenue, E. St. Louis, IL. Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment service will be 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



