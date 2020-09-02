Hazel Sakran Hazel J. Sakran and a native of England, and formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, entered into rest on August 2, 2020 at Mesa, Arizona. Beloved wife of Dr. Bradley Sakran for 55 years. Dear mother of Andrew (Stephanie) Sakran, and Amanda Lankford; loving grandmother of Blake (Kaitlin) Sakran, Elizabeth Sakran (Christopher) Alt, Jacob, Sara and William Lankford. Hazel had been a nurse for many years. Contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
) will be appreciated. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM, Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85206, with inurnment to follow. Friends may call 12 noon - 1 pm Satuarday. Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park