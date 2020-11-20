Heather E. Karban-Buechler
October 24, 1983 - November 16, 2020
Springfield, Missouri - Heather Elizabeth Karban-Buechler, nee Karban, 37, of Springfield MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born October 24,1983, was called home to Jesus on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield MO, ending her valiant battle with both MS (since 2008) and Cancer (since 2009). Heather fought these diseases with a smile and grace unlike anyone; while being a loving wife, compassionate mother to her children, and caring friend to so many. She loved her children Dylan (9) and Bryce (7) with all her heart and worked to share with them the love of Jesus daily. Her last months were peaceful, and she truly enjoyed teaching her boys during quarantine, and their time together was treasured. This battle was an enduring and inspiring testament to her strength, all while sharing her love and compassion to everyone, especially her two children.
Some of her favorite things in life were spending time with family & friends, collecting angels, Cardinals baseball, StL Blues hockey, outdoor activities, volleyball, craft books, Christmas music & lights. She will be remembered for many things, including her smile, sarcasm, and spirit of giving.
Heather worked at the Shrine Our Lady of the Snows Belleville, as an usher with the St. Louis Cardinals, and later with Bank of America PWM.
Heather was preceded in death by her father James Karban and mother-in-law Debra Buechler.
Heather is survived by her husband of 13 years , Dale Allen Buechler, whom she married on July 7, 2007, her two sons, Dylan and Bryce Buechler of Springfield MO, mother, Barbara Karban, brother, Brian (Sarah) Karban, brother, Keith (Carla) Karban, sister, Laura (Trevor) Sondag, father-in-law, James Buechler, sister-in-law, Amanda (Chris) Jordan, and nieces & nephews, Ethan, Katelyn, Nolan, Alaina, Henry, William, James, Katherine, Jacob, and Owen.
The family would like to note special thanks to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church family, Dr Ellis & Candy, the nurses at the Holston CS, Dr Jackson & Lisa, Drs. Shreepada, Randall, Albritton, Wu, and all those who worked so hard with Heather through her battles with MS and Cancer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, or to the MS Society Mid America Chapter. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hhlohmeyer.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfield, MO, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, MO.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, MO, with Msgr. Reidy officiating. A livestream will be made available via Facebook through Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com