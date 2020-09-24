1/1
Hedwig Birkner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hedwig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hedwig C. Birkner Hedwig C. "Heddy" Birkner, nee Macke, 95, of New Athens, IL, died September 21, 2020, in Belleville, IL. She was born February 5, 1925, in Breese, IL. She is survived by her children LuAnn (Alan) Schertel, Gilbert L. (Deanna) Birkner, Jonella (Michael) Donius, and Dane Wittenbrink; grandchildren Jeanne (Mike) Reis, Kyle (Amanda) Wittenbrink, Angela (Jeff) Harbaugh, and Dayne Wittenbrink, Scott Gregson, Dr. Kristi (Dr. Jason) Moore, Katie (Dr. James) Munden, Dr. Danielle (Kyle) Doerr, Alexandra Birkner, Esq., Nicolette Birkner, Gilbert "Zach" Birkner, Andrew & Timothy Donius; 22 great grandchildren; sister Marcella Orsa and Gertrude Margiotta; brother Charles (Catherine) Macke; brother-in-law Allan (Mary Lou) Birkner; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Hedwig is preceded in death by husband Gilbert E. Birkner: daughter Evelyn Wittenbrink, her parents Frank Macke and Frances (nee Schroer); brother Wilbert Macke; sister Rosemary Bujnak; son-in-law Frank Gregson. She was a member of St. Augustine Church - Hecker; Blessed Virgin Altar Sodality; quilter; an avid Cardinal Fan; St. Clair County Farm Bureau; Hecker Community Center; and charter member of Sister Cities of Portaloo. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Catholic Church Gibault Catholic High School Visitation: Drive Through Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: 9 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, IL Father Von Deeke and Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating Interment at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved