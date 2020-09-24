Hedwig Birkner

Hedwig C. Birkner Hedwig C. "Heddy" Birkner, nee Macke, 95, of New Athens, IL, died September 21, 2020, in Belleville, IL. She was born February 5, 1925, in Breese, IL. She is survived by her children LuAnn (Alan) Schertel, Gilbert L. (Deanna) Birkner, Jonella (Michael) Donius, and Dane Wittenbrink; grandchildren Jeanne (Mike) Reis, Kyle (Amanda) Wittenbrink, Angela (Jeff) Harbaugh, and Dayne Wittenbrink, Scott Gregson, Dr. Kristi (Dr. Jason) Moore, Katie (Dr. James) Munden, Dr. Danielle (Kyle) Doerr, Alexandra Birkner, Esq., Nicolette Birkner, Gilbert "Zach" Birkner, Andrew & Timothy Donius; 22 great grandchildren; sister Marcella Orsa and Gertrude Margiotta; brother Charles (Catherine) Macke; brother-in-law Allan (Mary Lou) Birkner; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Hedwig is preceded in death by husband Gilbert E. Birkner: daughter Evelyn Wittenbrink, her parents Frank Macke and Frances (nee Schroer); brother Wilbert Macke; sister Rosemary Bujnak; son-in-law Frank Gregson. She was a member of St. Augustine Church - Hecker; Blessed Virgin Altar Sodality; quilter; an avid Cardinal Fan; St. Clair County Farm Bureau; Hecker Community Center; and charter member of Sister Cities of Portaloo. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Catholic Church Gibault Catholic High School Visitation: Drive Through Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: 9 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, IL Father Von Deeke and Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating Interment at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store