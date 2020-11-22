Helen A. Schroeder
September 10, 1929 - November 19, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Helen A. Schroeder, nee Shields, 91, of Freeburg, IL, born Tuesday, September 10, 1929, in Altoona, PA, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL.
Helen worked in Retail Sales and was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg IL, the Belleville/Swansea Moose Club, New Horizons, Belleville Senior Citizens, New Life Club (St. Matthews Church), and she also volunteered at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Schroeder, son, George H. Schroeder, parents, John and Geneive, nee Daugherty, Shields;
Surviving are her children, Liz (Bill) Preston of O'Fallon, IL, Pam (Steve) Shannon of Belleville, IL, Vicky (Daniel) Neuwirth of Freebrug, IL; daughter-in-law, Sandy Schroeder; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.