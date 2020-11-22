1/1
Helen A. Schroeder
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen A. Schroeder
September 10, 1929 - November 19, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Helen A. Schroeder, nee Shields, 91, of Freeburg, IL, born Tuesday, September 10, 1929, in Altoona, PA, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL.
Helen worked in Retail Sales and was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg IL, the Belleville/Swansea Moose Club, New Horizons, Belleville Senior Citizens, New Life Club (St. Matthews Church), and she also volunteered at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Schroeder, son, George H. Schroeder, parents, John and Geneive, nee Daugherty, Shields;
Surviving are her children, Liz (Bill) Preston of O'Fallon, IL, Pam (Steve) Shannon of Belleville, IL, Vicky (Daniel) Neuwirth of Freebrug, IL; daughter-in-law, Sandy Schroeder; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved