Helen Allen Helen C. (Katie) Allen, nee Johnson, 75, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, May 14, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Helen worked as a House Keeper for Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Villa Hills Fire Department Ladies Aux. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Daniel L. Allen, Parents, Herbert and Hazel, nee Holiday, Johnson, Brothers, Lloyd E. Johnson, and Donald R. Johnson. Surviving are her Sons, Steven (Angela) Allen of Belleville, IL, Matthew (Jerri) Allen of Belleville, IL, Grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Arnold, Scott (Angela) Davis, Niki (Jeremy) McCormick, Great-Grandchildren, Candyce Paule, Hunter Arnold, Seth Davis, Lilleigh Davis, Parker Davis, Kennedi McCormick, Maci McCormick, Sisters-in-Law, Barbara Johnson, Jean Johnson, Bernice Allen (Jim Farless), Extended Family, Nikki Davis, and Dear Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Back Stoppers. Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Will be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeffrey Johnson officiating. Private interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019