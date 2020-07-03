Helen Andersen Helen Mary (Wilhelm) Andersen, 63, of Union, KY, formerly of Lebanon, IL, passed away on June 19, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer. Helen was born on June 7, 1957 in Belleville, IL, the fourth child of Rita (nee Bechtoldt) Wilhelm and the late Eugene Wilhelm. Helen grew up in Lebanon, IL on the family farm with her twelve siblings. She earned her Associate Degree from Belleville Area College and went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University (SIU) with a bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1983. While attending school at SIU, she met her husband, Michael Scott Andersen, and they were married on June 10, 1983. Helen devoted much of her life to raising their two daughters, Erica Marie Kelly and Victoria Leigh Bland. As a family, they moved around often, and she embraced each place as a new adventure. Helen loved being active. Some of her favorite activities included golfing, hiking, biking, running, and gardening. She especially enjoyed being active while traveling and many of her trips included exploring new cities by foot, hiking through national parks, biking with family through the mountains and countryside, and running around the playground with her grandson, Liam Kelly. Helen also dedicated much of her time to volunteering. She spent countless hours volunteering at the Catholic ministry, St. Vincent de Paul, and often helped out at the local Catholic parishes as well. Helen had a love for life and helping others and almost always had a smile on her face. She will be remembered as an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, and "Nana" with a big heart. She is survived by her mother, Rita, her husband of 37 years, Michael, her two daughters and sons-in-law, Erica (William) Kelly of Holly Springs, NC and Victoria (Craig) Bland of Tucson, AZ, and grandson, William "Liam" Ayers Kelly. She is also survived by three sisters, Ann Hammer; Jane Crabtree (Marc Ginsburg); and Mary (Mike) Matteson, nine brothers, David Wilhelm; Thomas (Joan) Wilhelm; John (Kelly) Wilhelm; Paul (Wendy) Wilhelm; Robert (Jane) Wilhelm; Daniel (Chris) Wilhelm; Pete (Jasna) Wilhelm; Mark (Lanie) Wilhelm; and Ed (Ericka) Wilhelm, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Service: A memorial service will be held in late summer in Lebanon, IL. Memorials can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
).