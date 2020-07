BIDDLE- Helen M. Biddle, 75, of Godfrey passed away on June 28, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, IL. Arrangements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store