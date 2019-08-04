|
|
Helen Cox Helen F. Cox, nee Jones, age 89, of Belleville, IL, born on November 12, 1929 in Evansville, IL, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. Helen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny DeRossett and Gene Walker; and her parents, Harry Jones and Edna Fontana, nee Young, Jones. Helen is survived by her children, Stanley Cox of Belleville, IL and Kris Cox of Swansea, IL; her granddaughter, Tiffany Gruettemeyer of St. Peters, MO; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Tori and Bella. Helen is also survived by other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Private family graveside service was held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019