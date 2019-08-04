Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Cox


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Cox Helen F. Cox, nee Jones, age 89, of Belleville, IL, born on November 12, 1929 in Evansville, IL, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. Helen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny DeRossett and Gene Walker; and her parents, Harry Jones and Edna Fontana, nee Young, Jones. Helen is survived by her children, Stanley Cox of Belleville, IL and Kris Cox of Swansea, IL; her granddaughter, Tiffany Gruettemeyer of St. Peters, MO; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Tori and Bella. Helen is also survived by other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Private family graveside service was held.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now