|
|
Helen DeFosset Helen M. DeFosset, nee VanderPluym, 100, of Belleville, IL, born February 16, 1919, in Breese, IL, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, Columbia, IL. Mrs. DeFosset was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and belonged to the Ladies Sodality at the church. She was a member of the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221. Helen was a homemaker and seamstress. She loved to dance, bake and especially loved family gatherings. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 32 years, Vernon N. DeFosset, whom she married on April 24, 1940 and who died on February 10, 1972; her parents, Louis B. and Bertha, nee Abeln, VanderPluym; a son-in-law, Duane (Chub) Sudholt; five brothers, Wally (Lillian), Rich (Loretta), Bob (Ardel), Jim (Audrey), and Jerome (Pauline) VanderPluym; a sister, Margaret (Tony) Mondt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lucille DeFosset, Vivian (Louis) Vagen, Cyril (JoAnn) DeFosset, Gert VanderPluym, Mary Lou VanderPluym, and Lester Berkel. Surviving are her children, Jeanette (Elmer) Neff of Belleville, IL, Phyllis (Don) Gallagher of Breese, IL, Thomas (Gaye) DeFosset of San Antonio, TX, Rita Sudholt of Belleville, IL, Gary (Kathy) DeFosset of Albers, IL, and Kent (Dixie) DeFosset of Sunset Hills, MO; 17 grandchildren, Cindy (Tom) Feldker, Terry (Cindy) Neff, Christy (Doug) Elbe, Angie (Aaron) Neff, Lisa Gallagher, Gina Gallagher, Lori (Paul) Meier, Nick DeFosset, Erick (Tracy) DeFosset, Marcus (Becky) DeFosset, Amy (LP) Cook, Rich (Alice) Keaton, Gary (Kellie) DeFosset, Chuck (Michelle) DeFosset, Chris (Sarah) DeFosset, Rhonda (John) Nelson and Ellie DeFosset; three step-grandchildren, Craig (Renee) Friesz, Anne (Scott) Tyler and Dale (Bobbie) Sudholt; 27 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and baby Harper due in March; three brothers, Charlie (Pat) VanderPluym, Dave VanderPluym, and Tom VanderPluym; a sister, Virginia Berkel; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and entire staff of Integrity Healthcare of Columbia for the outstanding love, care, and compassion they showed Helen. You were her "earth angels". Memorials may be made to Integrity Healthcare of Columbia Activity Fund, or to Hospice of Southern Illinois or in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu and Msgr. William McGhee concelebrating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020