DISSETT - Helen T. Dissett, nee Lukie, 91, of Belleville, IL, passed away September 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL . Visitation 9:00 am - 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury, Belleville, IL, Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019