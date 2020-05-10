Helen Dugan Helen K. Dugan, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, May 08, 2020, in Highland, IL. She was born on March 18, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (nee Haas) Georigi. On February 05, 1949, she married Robert William Dugan Jr. at Elkton, MD. He passed away on June 08, 2012. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Salem UCC Women's Guild - Dubois Center (past President) - Alhambra Community Club - American Legion Aux. in Highland and Worden (IL Chapeau and past President) - Highland VFW Aux. (past President and past District President). Helen was born in Pennsylvania where she grew up. She and her husband moved to New Jersey in 1962. They moved to Highland in 1969 and later to Alhambra. She loved to read History books and books of Amish Living. Her passion was quilting, and she also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, watching her hummingbird feeders and her rose garden. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and time with her family. Survivors include children Linda H. (Eugene) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL, Penny S. Hosto, Alhambra, IL, Brian K. (Barbara) Dugan, Highland, IL; Grandchildren Nicole E. (Nathan) Schneider, Pocahontas, IL, Linda S. "Suzie" (Michael) Korte, Clever, MO, Jeffrey D. (Jessica) White, Detmer, MO, Stephanie L. (Larry) Holt, Rockford, IL, Alexander Dugan, Highland, IL, Nicholas Dugan, Highland, IL, Colby A. (Alyssa) Hosto, Worden, IL, Sasha M. (Fiance Alex Schneider) Hosto, Alhambra, IL; Great Grandchildren Michael (Angela) Korte, Ashley Korte, Megan Mettler, Chelsey Burke, Andrew Mettler, Kylia A. Simpson, Carter A. Hosto, Mariah Beckert, Kenadee Holt, Kena Holt; Great-Great-Grandchildren Xavier Korte, Zayden White, Neiliah Korte; Step Grandchildren Shannon (Jonathon) Good, Highland, IL, Janean (Rande) Hediger, Grantfork, IL, Alesha Good, Katie Good, Garrett Good, Breanna Hediger, Jada Hediger; Step Brother Herman "Butch" Georigi, PA and Step Sister Darlene (Jerry) Nytes, St. Louis, MO She was preceded in death by parents Frederick and Kathryn Georigi, nee Hass, Husband Robert Wm. Dugan Jr sons James R. Dugan and Richard William Dugan, Step Brothers Frederick Georigi, Robert Georigi and Allan Georigi. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association; Salem United Church of Christ or DuBois Center. Service: Private visitation and funeral services will be held for the family at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Helen at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.