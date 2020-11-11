Helen Dunham
November 10, 1941 - November 8, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Helen K. Dunham, 78, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home.
She was born on November 10, 1941 in Granite City, IL to Otis and Helen nee: Chastain Wiley.
Helen married Robert "Bob" Ray Dunham in Granite City, IL on February 15, 1962. He precedes her in death.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 2 sons, Robert Ray (Darlene) Dunham and Michael Wayne Dunham of Granite City, IL; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Kathrine Endicott of AR, and Ivy Wiley of Belleville .
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, Andrew Wiley and Richard Wiley; two sisters, Diane McKinney and Janice Wiley and grandson, Tony White.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions private services will be held at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com