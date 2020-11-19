1/1
Helen Gacevich
1939 - 2020
Highland, Illinois - Helen E. Gacevich, 81, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL.
Helen was born August 14, 1939, to Rudolph and Helen (nee Matica) Fontana, in Pinckneyville, IL. On July 8, 1972, she married Gary Gacevich.
Helen was an executive secretary for Union Pacific for many years. She liked reading novels and westerns, and loved her flower garden.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Helen Fontana; brother John Fontana; and sister, Marie Dean.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Gacevich, Highland, IL; siblings, JoAnn Fontana, Pinckneyville, IL, Joe (Barbara) Fontana, Roxana, IL, Frances (John) LoCascio, St. Louis, MO, Jerry Fontana, Steeleville, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society or Franciscan Friars of the Atonement Discalced Carmelite Nuns.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Interment: at a later date, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Highland, IL.
Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
1223 Broadway
Highland, IL 62249
(618)654-2155
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Gacevich Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
