Helen Hafertepe

Helen E. Hafertepe Helen E. Hafertepe, 94, of Troy, IL, born Friday, February 26, 1926 in St. Louis, MO and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home in Troy, IL Helen was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. She retired from Martha Manning Clothing Company, Collinsville, IL and was a member of the Seamstress Union. She enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, listening to Neil diamond and crochet afghans for her family. She loved her family more than life and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Hafertepe whom she married November 6, 1948 and he passed away on February 24, 1990; sons, Steven M. and Bernard H. Hafertepe; parents Emil and Charlotte (nee Mokry) Tarjany; brother, Albert Tarjany; and her sisters, Cecelia Usery and Marie Gusewelle. Surviving are her children, Chris (Gina) Hafertepe of Jacob, IL, Charlotte (Robert) Schultz of Anna, IL and Tina (David) Auld of Troy, IL; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Emil Tarjany of Troy, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Vitas Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at at the funeral home website. Visitation: Friends may call 9:30 am to 11 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held 11 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, Il with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. louis, MO