Helen Heidenreich

HEIDENREICH - Helen M. Heidenreich passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. Helen was born on June 29, 1936. Visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will start at 9:00 A.M. in St. Anselm's Church Hall, with the funeral following at 11:30 at St. Anselm's Church. Masks are required. Family and friends will be allowed in first if maximum capacity is met. Arrangements handled by Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.



