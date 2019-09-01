|
|
Helen J. Sagovac Helen J. Sagovac, nee Dus, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, IL and Fairmont City, IL, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Helen previously worked for Armour & Company in National City, IL, Stix Baer & Fuller in East St. Louis, IL and she was the owner and operator of Pink Castle Café in East St. Louis, IL. First and foremost she loved being a mom. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Fairmont City, IL, and a past member of Holy Angels Church in East St. Louis, IL. Helen was also a member of Ladies Sodality, American Legion Auxiliary Post #0961 and Collinsville Senior Citizens Club. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sagovac, who she married September 26, 1938 who died on November 3, 1990; her 2 sons, Frank Sagovac, Jr, Kenneth Sagovac; her parents, Joseph and Julia Dus; her brothers, Joseph Kusior and Frank Kusior; her sister, Marie Strzyzynski, and three sisters in infancy. Helen is survived by her daughter, Diane J. Sagovac of Eureka, MO; a grandson, Christopher Sagovac and granddaughter, Trudi Lynn Sagovac; her godchildren, Harry Strzyzynski, Rose Wallace, James Sagovac and Patricia Parasaghian; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A private committal service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Father Harold Fischer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019