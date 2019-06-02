Helen Kuenstler Helen R. Kuenstler of Granite City, Illinois, died May 30, 2019. Born on April 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Lena and Morton Kuenstler and the sister of the late Harold M. Kuenstler. She was a graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Illinois and later received an M.A. in English at Washington University. From 1948-1952 she was on the staff of Radford School for Girls in El Paso, Texas, and then returned to the St. Louis area to join the faculty at Granite City Senior High School. Here she taught for thirty-one years, serving as head of the English department. Taking early retirement enabled her to pursue her passion for traveling, reading, attending lectures, St. Louis Symphony concerts, Repertory Theater productions, and in recent years maintaining contact with many students from the 1950's, 60's, and 70's. In the words of the poet Walter Savage Landor, she "warmed both hands before the fire of life." She is survived by nieces Irene Mueller (late Thomas J.) of Chesterfield, Diane Kuenstler of Edgewater, New Jersey, Susan Low (Steven C.) of Grand Blanc, Michigan, special cousins Myron J. Bernard (Audrey Rothbarth), Jerrold Bernard (Lisa), Risa Bernard Sibley (Greg Berke), and beloved friends Linda Kratz and Laurie Harsh. Beloved aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend. Helen will remain in the hearts of all who loved her, learned from her, and benefited from her generous aid to deserving students. Service: Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment follows at B'nai Amoona Cemetary, 930 North and South Road. Contributions may be made to an institution of donor's choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE.

