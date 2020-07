HELEN VALENTE, Helen L. Valente, nee Alfke, 82, of Trenton, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Hooks officiating. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Westgate Baptist Church, and will be received at the funeral home. Moss Funeral Home, Trenton, IL.