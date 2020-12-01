Helen Lehr
October 6, 1915 - November 29, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Helen Katherine Lehr, nee Griebel, 105, of Swansea, IL, born October 6, 1915, in Engleman Township, IL, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare, Lebanon, IL.
Mrs. Lehr was a homemaker, and a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was always involved with her family, serving as an active member and past president of the Franklin School Mothers Club and as a den mother for the cub scouts. She was a special sister and aunt, treasured by her many nieces and nephews. Helen was a former member and past president of the Eagles Ladies' Auxiliary and a charter member and past president of the Swansea Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary as well as the Swansea Senior Society Club. She was a former member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norman H. Lehr, whom she married June 5, 1937, and who died September 23, 1992; her son, Norbert Lehr; her parents, William and Ottille "Tillie," nee Schnur, Griebel; three brothers, Roy, Lester, and Walter Griebel; and four sisters, Irene Fink, Hilda Springer, Edna Gain, and Erna Tribout.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Dana Lehr of O'Fallon, IL; two grandsons, Lance Lehr of Belleville, IL, and Collin (Jaime) Lehr of Belleville, IL; two step-grandchildren, Nancy Tindall of St. Louis, MO, and Michael Tindall of Paris, TN;
two great-grandsons, Colby Lehr and Blake Diamond; two sisters, Ellen Bohnemier of Fairview Heights, IL, and Doris Steiner of O'Fallon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Melvin Price Park in Swansea, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Funeral: Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.