1/1
Helen Lehr
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lehr
October 6, 1915 - November 29, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Helen Katherine Lehr, nee Griebel, 105, of Swansea, IL, born October 6, 1915, in Engleman Township, IL, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare, Lebanon, IL.
Mrs. Lehr was a homemaker, and a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was always involved with her family, serving as an active member and past president of the Franklin School Mothers Club and as a den mother for the cub scouts. She was a special sister and aunt, treasured by her many nieces and nephews. Helen was a former member and past president of the Eagles Ladies' Auxiliary and a charter member and past president of the Swansea Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary as well as the Swansea Senior Society Club. She was a former member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norman H. Lehr, whom she married June 5, 1937, and who died September 23, 1992; her son, Norbert Lehr; her parents, William and Ottille "Tillie," nee Schnur, Griebel; three brothers, Roy, Lester, and Walter Griebel; and four sisters, Irene Fink, Hilda Springer, Edna Gain, and Erna Tribout.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Dana Lehr of O'Fallon, IL; two grandsons, Lance Lehr of Belleville, IL, and Collin (Jaime) Lehr of Belleville, IL; two step-grandchildren, Nancy Tindall of St. Louis, MO, and Michael Tindall of Paris, TN;
two great-grandsons, Colby Lehr and Blake Diamond; two sisters, Ellen Bohnemier of Fairview Heights, IL, and Doris Steiner of O'Fallon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Melvin Price Park in Swansea, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved