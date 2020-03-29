|
Helen Levinski Helen Levinski, 95 of Collinsville, IL, born May 31, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Helen was a faithful life time member of Immaculate Conception Church in East St. louis. She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage. Helen graduated from St. Teresa's High School, East St. Louis, IL. She worked for Swift Packing Co. and retired after 37 years of service, she also worked for Edgemont Bowling lanes and Kruta's Bakery for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary M. (nee Adomitis) Levinski; sister, Dorothy (Bob) Williams; and her brothers, Al (Frances) Levinski and Stanley (Louise) Levinski. Surviving are her nephews, Dennis (Stephany) Williams of Troy, IL and Bob Williams of Belleville, IL; great nephew, Ryan (Trisha) Williams; great-great-nieces, Miranda and Madilynn Williams. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St., In care of St. Augustine of Hippo, 408 Rev. Joseph A. Brown, SJ Blvd., East St. Louis, IL 62205. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Service: Graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL with Fr. Carroll Mizicko, OFM officiating. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Helen's life will be scheduled for later. Richeson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020