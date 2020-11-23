Helen M. Nanney
June 18, 1928 - November 21, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Helen M. Nanney, nee Newcomb, 92, of Highland, IL, formerly of Belleville, born Monday, June 18, 1928, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland.
Helen was a homemaker and a former member of Hope Church in Belleville, IL, and a long-time member of Queen City #697 O.E.S.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Nanney; parents, Charles and Helen, nee Heileman, Newcomb; brothers, William Newcomb and Ralph Newcomb; sisters, Alva Bowen and Pearl Luther; and grandson, Michael Nanney.
Surviving are her sons, John (Denise) Nanney III of Troy, IL, Alan (Cona) Nanney of Highland, IL, and Michael (Rusty) Nanney of Pinson, AL; grandchildren, Robert (Rebecca) Nanney, John (Caitlin) Nanney, Adam (Amanda) Nanney, Eric (Leah) Nanney, Annilee (Roy) Finley, and Noah Nanney; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Visitation: Visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.