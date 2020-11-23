1/1
Helen M. Nanney
1928 - 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Helen M. Nanney, nee Newcomb, 92, of Highland, IL, formerly of Belleville, born Monday, June 18, 1928, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Highland.
Helen was a homemaker and a former member of Hope Church in Belleville, IL, and a long-time member of Queen City #697 O.E.S.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Nanney; parents, Charles and Helen, nee Heileman, Newcomb; brothers, William Newcomb and Ralph Newcomb; sisters, Alva Bowen and Pearl Luther; and grandson, Michael Nanney.
Surviving are her sons, John (Denise) Nanney III of Troy, IL, Alan (Cona) Nanney of Highland, IL, and Michael (Rusty) Nanney of Pinson, AL; grandchildren, Robert (Rebecca) Nanney, John (Caitlin) Nanney, Adam (Amanda) Nanney, Eric (Leah) Nanney, Annilee (Roy) Finley, and Noah Nanney; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visitation: Visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 22, 2020
John,
My sympathy for you and your family. I am sure your grandmother was a great source of kindness to you and all who knew her. May she rest in Gods holy arms for all eternity. Peace be with you
Peter Tucker
Teacher
November 22, 2020
John, so sorry for your loss. Laura and I send our condolences.
Steve and Laura Maedge
Friend
November 21, 2020
The best Aunt any girl could ask for. Miss her. Will love you always. Diane L C
Diane
Family
