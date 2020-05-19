Helen McEwing Helen McEwing, nee Parrott, age 93, of Troy, IL born on May 7, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL died on Saturday May 16, 2020 at her son's residence. Helen loved doing ceramics. She previously worked as a manager at Save-Mart Department Store in Collinsville, IL, and later as Manager of Stuckey's in Pierron, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester McEwing; her son, Gary McEwing; her parents, Harry and Catherine, nee Duncan, Parrott; her brothers, Dean "Bud" (Olga) Parrott and Harry (Betty) Parrott; her sister, Martha (Sidney) Herr; her sisters-in-law, Eunice Hollinsworth, Genevieve Hord, Joyce Gustofson, and Phyllis Maher; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James" Jim" and Philomene McEwing; and her dear friend, Alvin Frey. Helen is survived by her son, Dan (Debbie) McEwing; granddaughter, Dawn (Mark) Zobrist; great-granddaughters, Madi and Dani Zobrist; sister-in-law Mary Hord and brother-in-law Harold McEwing; niecesand nephews, Dan (Marie) Parrott, Gail Bryant, Linda (Darrell) Garcia, Darlene (Denny) Eads, and her loving dog, Delia. A special thank you to Vitas Hospice, Helen's nurse, Roxana, and her CNA, Val. The family would also like to thank all the nurses for their care of Helen. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2020.