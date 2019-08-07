|
Helen McGillick It has pleased the Lord Jesus to welcome home into eternal glory Helen McGillick, 79, of Belleville, Illinois. Helen passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital-Belleville with family members by her side on July 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Helen-fondly known by family and friends as "Bunny" enjoyed many friendships while living in Lady Lake, Florida and Harrison City, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation from Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, New York in 1957, Helen worked as a bookkeeper with AT&T. As Helen's family expanded, she devoted her time to her children; Joan, Jean and John. Helen would reenter the workforce through her employment as a school bus driver for over 40 years retiring in 2016. Helen was and advocate for children, education and especially children with special needs. She was a kind-hearted mothering figure to many neighborhood kids, as well as a great neighbor wherever she resided. Helen made Zion Lutheran Church, in Belleville Illinois as her faith home for the last year of her life participating in weekly worship while enjoying the company of many new friends. We are grateful for the Lord's work in her life and the care of many, especially while Helen was hospitalized. Helen leaves behind to share her love and cherished memory to her daughters; Joan McGillick (Andy Dotterman), Jean Downs (Brian), a son; John J. McGillick III (Eva) and her six grandchildren; Jack, Matthew and Molly McGillick; Meaghan, Kelly and Erin Downs, as well as extended family and friends. Preceded in death were Helen's parents Daniel and Helen C. Coyne, her husband; John J. McGillick, a brother; Daniel Coyne and companion Bernard "Bud" Kracsun. Visitation: Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL from 10-11a.m. August 10, 2019 Service: Memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, 11a.m. Pastor Chris Spelbring and Pastor Brian Downs officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019