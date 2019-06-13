|
|
|
HELEN NEFF- Helen E., nee Brutto, Neff, 93, of New Athens, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Friends may call at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00am with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 13, 2019
