PFLUEGER- elen J. Pflueger, nee Doerr, 89, of Columbia, IL, died August 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on 9 AM until time of service Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Funeral Service to be held at 11 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville, IL Pastor Matt Friz officiating Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store