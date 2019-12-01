|
Helen Phillips Helen Marie Phillips, nee Dehn of Belleville, passed away on Nov 26, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center at the age of 93. She was born on March 29, 1926 in Red Bud, Illinois prior to moving to Belleville, Illinois. She married her dear husband July 20th 1946 and raised her 2 sons. She did work outside the home for several years for Schickedanz in downtown Belleville. Preceding her in death were her parents, William Conrad and Minnie Dehn, her husband, William G Phillips and her son, William M.D. Phillips and being the last of her generation she was also proceeded by her two brothers Erwin and William Dehn and two sisters Burnette Heely and Marion White and by all of her brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by her son, Stan Phillips (Carol) of Smithton, IL; daughter-in- law, Barbara Phillips Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Neil Phillips of Maplewood, MO, Holly Randoll (Jarret) of Mascoutah, IL, Bill Philips (Lori) of Freeburg, IL, Bryan (Jackie) Phillips of Houston, TX, Bob Phillips (Kelley) of Waterloo, IL; two step-granddaughters, Miranda Wright of Lebanon, IL and Meghan Leibas (Erik) of San Antonio, TX; six great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she held near to her heart. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a in her memory Visitation: A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019