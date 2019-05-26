|
|
|
HELEN RAUK- Helen Stella Rauk, nee Dashney, 98, passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation from 9-10:30 am , May 29, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 10:45 am, May 29, 2019 for a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Il.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019
