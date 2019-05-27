Helen Rauk Helen Stella Rauk, nee Dashney, 98, of longtime resident of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, January 30, 1921, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at The Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, IL. Helen was a Book Keeper for Eastside Tool and Die. Lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois. Also a member of Kappa Tau Sorority, Belcomers Canasta Group, Even Dozen Canasta Group and Blessed Sacrament Quilters. Always took care of others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Lloyd "Rocky" Rauk; parents, Andrew and Sophie Dashney; and a brother, Lee Dashney. Surviving are her 3 sons, Kenneth R. (Holly) Rauk of Freeburg, IL, Richard (Linda) Rauk of Joplin, MO, and David (Jan) Rauk of Moscow, ID; 7 grandchildren, Lisa (Hank) Salyer, John (Trinia) Rauk, Jill (Doug) Best, Trish (Aaron) Light, Tracy (Jonathon) Bareford, Dustin (Anita) Blackwell and Ashley Little; 14 great- grandchildren, Jack, Lane, Megan, Elizabeth, Joe, Nathan, Ian, Elise, Zach, Abby, Henry, Blake, Dede and Juliet. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, Belleville, Illinois. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 am - 10:30 am Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 10:45 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 for a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. with Father Matthew Elie officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2019