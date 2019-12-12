Home

Helen Romanic Obituary
Helen Romanic Helen M. Romanic of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 103 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony W. Romanic; her son, Robert Romanic; her parents, Anthony and Helen Lapinski; and her brothers, Anthony, Stanley and Chester Lapinski. Helen is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Neal) Hickman; her grandchildren, Stephen Romanic, Terry Romanic, Jennifer Downing, Dennis (Amanda) Hickman, and Brian Hickman; and her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Laura, Brandon, and Hallie and many nieces and nephews. Helen was active in several organizations such as the Polish Cultural Society, St. Mary's Church in Madison, Illinois, and Granite City Eagle's Aerie #1126. She was also a member of PRCU Lodge 1004 in Madison, Illinois, St. Cletus Church in St. Charles, and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. She was a great cook, enjoyed tending to her garden and was talented with sewing and all types of needlework. Her cocker spaniels were precious to her and her grandchildren always held a special place in her heart. Helen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Contributions in Helen's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Cletus Catholic Church. Baue Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019
