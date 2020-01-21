Home

Helen Shalenko Helen M. Shalenko, nee Tweedy, 96, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Sunday, August 19, 1923 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Helen was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church Fairview Heights, IL. She was a member of the Ladies Aid Society, a Horticulture enthusiast, and enjoyed making beautiful arrangements for many occasions. She was preceded in death by her, husband, John Shalenko; son, Bill Wilkens; daughter, Jerrilynn Bryam; daughter-in-law, Kristy Shalenko; her parents Harry and Helen, nee Henson, Tweedy; brothers, James Tweedy, William Tweedy, Robert Tweedy; sisters, Martha Dickhans and Dorothy Qualls. Surviving are her children, Pam (Clete) Holliday of Millstadt, IL, John (Patrice) Shalenko of Maryville, IL, Mark Shalenko of Fairview Heights, IL and Robin Smith of Fairview Heights, IL; 19 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. -Blessed are the Peacemakers for they are the children of God.- Matthew 5:9. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Hospice of Southern IL. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Ill officiating, Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020
