Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
1926 W Chelan
Spokane, WA
Helen Swisher


1927 - 2019
Helen Swisher Obituary
Helen Swisher Helen Mae Swisher, 92, A 72 year resident of Spokane, WApassed away on August 24th, 2019, at home. Helen was born in Belleville, IL, she came to Spokane in 1947 as the bride of Joseph L. Swisher, who was stationed at Fairchild AFB. She attended Washington University of Fine Arts, St. Louis, MO. She was a real estate sales person for Pacific Realty in the 1950's and worked several years for Lincoln First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., Northwest Blvd. Branch. She was a member of the International Porcelain Art Teachers, traveling throughout many states and Canada teaching porcelain techniques; also, the Washington State World Organization of China Painters, of which she was a Past State President and Past President of Spokane Porcelain Artist Club; Belleville Illinois Chapter 423 Order of the Eastern Star, Spokane El Karnak Temple #6 Daughters of the Nile; Chapter GK, International Chapter P.E.O.; American Field Service, Spokane Knife and Fork; Corbin Senior Center; Emmanuel Presbyterian Church; Past President Sundance Sunrisers Ladies Golf Club. Her husband, Joseph L. Swisher, preceded her in death in September 1982. Survivors include her daughter, Becci Christensen; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Hospice of Spokane, or to a charity of donor's choice as you know Helen supported. GUESTBOOK: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Service: A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1926 W Chelan, Spokane, WA, at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 16th, 2019, with Rev. James Burford officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
