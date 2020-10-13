Helen Taylor
June 23, 1927 - October 10, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Helen J. Taylor, nee McDaniel, age 93, of Highland, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on June 23, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, died on October 10, 2020 at San Gabriel's Memory Care, Highland, IL.
Helen was a homemaker. She loved go to her local senior citizens center and teach dancing and traveling to Texas. Helen loved her family and entertaining her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Taylor; her son, Daniel A. Taylor; her parents, Lloyd and Agnes McDaniel, nee Smith; and her sister, Eileen J. Gaa.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Debra A. (Alan) Valenti of Pochantas, IL and Catherine S. (Charles) Thompson of Collinsville, IL; her grandchildren, Wendi Valenti (Steve Hanock), Shelli (Ron) Valenti-Smith, Marci (Brian) Bennet, Charles E. Thompson, III, and Chad W. Thompson; 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Geraldine Crain of Poplar Bluff, MO.
Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.