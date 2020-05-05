Helen Valencia Helen "Nena" Valencia, age 96, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. Helen was born on August 23, 1923 in Sidney, NE, a daughter of the late Otillio Valencia Sr. and Juana (Belman) Valencia. Helen was of the Catholic faith. She retired from the garment district in St. Louis, MO, as a seamstress after many years of dedicated service. Helen was very creative, she enjoyed Halloween and making her own costumes. She always won first place at the township hall. She was also the number one piñata maker for all of the family functions and the local fiestas. She was a life member of the Mexican Honorary Commission in Granite City, IL. Helen was very adventurous and she lived in New York City, Los Angeles, CA and Mexico for several years at each location. Helen never had any of her own children. But she considered her nieces and nephews as her own children. She helped raise and babysit most of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was always considered the fun babysitter. Helen loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by four brothers, Otillio "Leehee" Valencia Jr., Faustino "Kelly" Valencia, Abel Valencia and Anthony "Tony" Valencia. She is survived by her loving sisters and brother, Dolores Broyles, Lupe Valencia and John B. Valencia all of Granite City, IL; many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations may be mailed to Irwin Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Services: Helen deserves a beautiful tribute. However in this unknown time a private visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2020.