Helen Walder Helen Marie Walder, 95, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away on August 6, 2019, at the Apartment Community at Our Lady of the Snows. Helen was born in Cairo, Illinois, to Edward and Mary Walder, the youngest of their 8 children. She attended the College of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She began her teaching career in Tamms, Illinois, but later relocated to the O'Fallon area. She received her Masters Degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a dedicated Science and Chemistry teacher at the O'Fallon Township High School until her retirement in 1980. Helen was a faithful, devoted parishioner at the former St. Albert's Church and Holy Trinity Church. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews all of whom she dearly loved. She will truly be missed. In the meanwhile, condolences and remembrances may be sent to: 5920 Parkview Drive Western Springs, IL 60558 Service: A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019