WALKER - Helen "Charline" Walker, age 91, of Godfrey, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born April 25, 1929. Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held October 10, 2020 in DeSoto, MO.



