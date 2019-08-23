|
Helen Wempe Helen Wempe, nee Halpin, age 78, of Cheshire, CT, formerly of Belleville, IL, born on December 26, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. Helen was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy, Class of 1958. She was retired from the Belleville Public School District, where she served as a cafeteria worker at Belle Valley School. Helen was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Auxiliary and Saint Bridget of Sweden Women's Society. Helen enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, especially her three grandchildren. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and shopping for a bargain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wempe; her parents, Edward and Marion, nee Haggerty, Halpin; and her daughter-in-law, Paula Wempe, nee Cullen. Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Ron) Chamberlain; her son, Charles (Nicole) Wempe; her grandchildren, Emmy Wempe, Danielle Chamberlain, and Ben Chamberlain; her sister-in-law, Viola "Olie" Finch; and her beloved cousins, JoAnn Fahey, Kathy (Jim) Rensing, Patty (Forrest) Bower, Rob Fahey, Peggy (Dave) Senger, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kolda, Jim (Lee) Fuehne, Jerry (Cindy) Fuehne, Kelly (Andrew) Kellerman, Megan Rensing, Mary Kate McFarling, Kari Kolda, Kathryn Rensing, Allison Senger, Nick Senger; and other cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Yale New Haven Hospital, office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 in memory of Helen. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 1201 Lebanon Ave., Belleville, IL. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 10101 West Main St., Belleville, IL. Additionally, a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Becket Church (St. Bridget of Swenden Parish) 435 North Brooksvale Road, Cheshire, CT.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019