Helena Schweiss Helena Ann Schweiss, nee Baudendistel, 87, of Belleville, IL, born December 14, 1932 in Perryville, MO, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Schweiss was a homemaker, who took much pride in raising her eight children. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL and was a member of the Ladies of St. Henry group at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arthur J. Schweiss, whom she married June 27, 1953, and who died April 21, 2004; her parents, Edgar J. and Elsie M., nee Riney, Baudendistel; and two brothers, Cletus and Edwin Baudendistel. Surviving are her eight children, Linda (Ken) Abrahams of Fairview Heights, IL, Patrick "Joe" Schweiss of Belleville, IL, Michael (Pamela) Schweiss of Belleville, IL, Mary (Alan) Andich of Belleville, IL, John (Mary) Schweiss of Belleville, IL, Paul (Cindy) Schweiss of Lake St. Louis, MO, James (Rebecca) Schweiss of Belleville, IL and Lisa (Costel) Zamfir of Belleville, IL; seventeen grandchildren, Steven (Sheryl) Abrahams, Robert (Lindsay) Abrahams, Gregory (Loren) Abrahams, Dawn (Rob) Williams, Michael (Nicole) Schweiss, Christopher (Kaitlin) Schweiss, Fraya Andich, Elliott Andich, Andrew (Megan) Schweiss, Mark (Danielle) Schweiss, David Schweiss, Timothy (Sarah) Rundel, Laura Hesskamp, Hannah (Sean) Schweiss, Helena Kate (Anthony) Imperiale, Gabriela (Michael) Hensley, and Constantine Zamfir; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Viola Lankford of Perryville, MO; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Baudendistel of Perryville, MO, and Betty Baudendistel of Waterloo, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local church, school or hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.