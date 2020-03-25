|
Henrietta Harper Henrietta Harper, nee Nicklas, 83, of New Athens, IL, born Saturday, October 17, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at New Athens Home for the Aged. Henrietta was a bookkeeper for Acme Auto Parts and worked in sales at Mueller Furniture Store in Belleville, IL. She was a hard worker and worked six days a week to provide for her children. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Koenig; parents, Henry and Mae, nee Chinn, Nicklas; grandson, Michael Kowalski; brother, George Nicklas. Surviving are her sons, Michael Harper of Mascoutah, IL, Craig (Tina) Harper of New Athens, IL; son-in-law, Ken Koenig; grandchildren, Bernice (Robert) Powers, Veronica Harper, Dylan Harper, Nicklas Koenig, Lucas Harper, John Harper; great grandchildren, Cody Powers, Brendon Powers, Samantha Powers and Grace Powers. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private Family Interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020