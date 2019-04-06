Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Henrietta Kramper
Henrietta D. Kramper Henrietta Kramper, nee Wienstroer, 95, of Lively Grove, IL born March 14, 1924 in Johannisburg Twp., Wash. Co., IL, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mar-Ka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL. She was a retired Dental Assistant and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL and the Ladies Sodality at St. Anthony's. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. and Josephine C., nee Behrmann, Wienstroer, her husband, Henry B. Kramper whom she married in Lively Grove, IL on Nov. 28, 1946 and who died June 30, 1960; six brothers, Harry (Alberta), Alfred, Joseph (Annette), Herbert, Jerry, and Norbert Wienstroer; three sisters, Elvira (Andrew) Behrmann, Marie (Peter) Jennetten, Irma (Raphael) Lintker, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Katherine, nee Buescher, Kramper; two sons-in-law, Randle Farris and Robert Bigham; brothers-in-law and sisters in-law; Fred (Celeste) Kramper, Florous (Mildred) Kramper, Regina (Norbert) Hummert, Ray Kramper, and Tom Norrenberns She is survived by three daughters, Katherine Kramper of Lively Grove, IL, Laura Bigham of Fairview Heights, IL, Marietta Farris of Maple Grove, MN; two sons, Thomas (Brenda) Kramper of New Athens, IL and Michael (Connie) Kramper of Nashville, IL; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Christopher Kramper, Michelle (Christopher) Buddee (Jace), Jennifer (Dan) Esker (Issac and Damian), Megan (Ryan) Sax (Callie), Alicia Bigham, and R.J. Farris; sister, Betty Norrenberns of Mascoutah, IL, sisters-in-law, Gloria, Lorraine, and Edna Wienstroer; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Cemetery Fund, , or for Masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Will be from 3 to 8 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Monday April 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL with Father Tad Gegotek officiating. A private burial will be at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
