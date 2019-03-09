Henry A. Gipson Henry A. Gipson, 91, of Fayetteville, IL, born October 14, 1927, in Hogan, MO, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Gipson was a U. S. Army veteran. Henry was preceded in death by one daughter, Lucille L. Gipson; his mother, Ethel J., nee Huff, Gipson; his father, Henry V. Gipson; his stepfather, Edgar Colyott; three brothers in infancy; four brothers, Owlen Gipson, Daniel Gipson, Ivan Colyott and Gene Colyott; and three sisters, Lilly Laremore, Edna Mahuren and Delsie Laremore. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Patricia L., nee Sarver, Gipson, whom he married on March 6, 1961; three sons, Benjamin J. (Teresa) Gipson of Janesville, WI, Charles A. (Jackie) Gipson of Marissa, IL, and Aden G. (Wendy) Gipson of St. Libory, IL; five grandchildren, Victoria (Clayton) Walker, Aden Gipson Jr., Mackenzie Gipson (Dylan Weber), and Abigail and Andrea Gipson; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Scarlett Walker; one half-sister, Desie Wake of Anapolis, MO; one half-brother, Clevel Colyott of Princeton, IL, his goddaughter, Sonya Otremba of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Private Funeral services will be held. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL

