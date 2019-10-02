|
Henry Daab Henry W. Daab, Jr., 89 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born May 16, 1930, in Millstadt, IL, son of the late Henry W., Sr., and Luella, nee Rehling, Daab. He was married to the late Carol, nee Hoffmann, Daab. They were married February 19, 1955, in Columbia, IL. She had passed away September 18, 2013. Henry was a lifelong resident of Columbia, IL, and a graduate of Columbia High School. He had served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Henry had retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Surviving are his daughter, Melissa A. Daab of Columbia, IL, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin E. Daab. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: (Gateway Chapter), 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr., St. Louis, MO, 63114-5723 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: There will be no public services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019