Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Daab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Daab


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Daab Obituary
Henry Daab Henry W. Daab, Jr., 89 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born May 16, 1930, in Millstadt, IL, son of the late Henry W., Sr., and Luella, nee Rehling, Daab. He was married to the late Carol, nee Hoffmann, Daab. They were married February 19, 1955, in Columbia, IL. She had passed away September 18, 2013. Henry was a lifelong resident of Columbia, IL, and a graduate of Columbia High School. He had served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Henry had retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Surviving are his daughter, Melissa A. Daab of Columbia, IL, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin E. Daab. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: (Gateway Chapter), 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr., St. Louis, MO, 63114-5723 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: There will be no public services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now