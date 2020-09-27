1/
Henry DePoty
DEPOTY - Henry Francis "Hank" DePoty, 83, of Granite City, IL passed away September 25, 2020. He was born February 19, 1937. A public drive through visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9-10am. A private visitation and funeral service will follow. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Irwin Chapel
