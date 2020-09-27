Henry DePoty

DEPOTY - Henry Francis "Hank" DePoty, 83, of Granite City, IL passed away September 25, 2020. He was born February 19, 1937. A public drive through visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9-10am. A private visitation and funeral service will follow. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.



