FELDMANN- Henry "Hank" August Feldmann, 87, died Feb. 16, 2020. Visitation Feb. 18, 2020 from 4 -8 and again on Feb. 19, 2020 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020