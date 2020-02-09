Home

HARTMANN- Henry W. Hartmann, Jr., 81, of Sparta, passed away at home at 2:10 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Rev. Carl Miller and Rev. Bruce Cameron officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be at St. John Lutheran Church, Sparta, on Tuesday from 8:30 am until 11:30 am. Arr. by Wilson's Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
