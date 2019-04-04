Henry John "Hap" Horner Henry Horner, 95, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born January 9th, 1924 in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania to Norman H. and Sarah R. (Krebs) Horner. He married Leah M. (Keuss) Briggs on April, 25th 1975 in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Patricia Allegre Horner, daughter, Linda Diane, step-son, Mark E. Briggs, a grandson, Matthew "Po" Evans, and two sons-in-law, Gary Klotz and Kurt Sleeter. He is survived by his wife, Leah, daughters, Mary L. (the late Gary) Klotz of Troy, Illinois, Marcia L. (Keith) Oberkfell of Maryville, Illinois, LuAnne Cummins of Troy, Illinois, Megan (Jim) Cafourek of Salem, Missouri, Amy (Bill) Sleeter-Hunsche of Collinsville, Illinois and Tracey (John) Garner of Whitewater, Colorado, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Henry was an Analytical Chemist, retiring from Monsanto in 1985. He was a member of American Chemical Society, American Society for Testing Materials, American Industrial Hygiene Association, First Baptist Church of Collinsville, Hospital Auxiliary, Anderson Hospital, 58th Bomb Wing Association, and 20th Air Force Association. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. Henry was extremely proud of his service in the Army Air Force during World War II. He served in the Pacific and was a gunner on a B-29 bomber. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal. Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. Memorials may be made to New England Air Museum, Hartford, Connecticut or the First Baptist Church, Collinsville Service: Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, April 8th, 2019. .



