Henry Mihelcic Henry Melvin "Hank" Mihelcic of Belleville, Illinois, born June 17, 1931 in Mt. Olive, Illinois, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 9:32 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Henry retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a total of 25 years of service in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean war, Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam conflict. Following graduation from Mt. Olive Community High School in 1949, he enlisted in the USAF and served as a morse code radio intercept operator during the Korean War. Following discharge in 1952, he was employed as a telegrapher and depot agent with the Illinois Central Railroad. In 1955 he entered the Aviation Cadet program and in 1957 was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Regular Air Force. Most of his subsequent service was as a Navigator/bombardier in B-36 and B-52 aircraft of the Strategic Air Command. From 1976 until retirement in 1995, he worked as a real estate broker with Century AG Realty, O'Fallon, and in 1980-81 as an underground coal miner with Monterey Coal Company in Albers, IL. In 1986 he suffered a massive heart attack and ended up receiving a heart transplant at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. On April 18, 1960, he married Darlene Nelson at Beale AFB, California. A very happy 57 years of marriage followed. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2017. His son, Steven, preceded him in death on June 8, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his Parents, Matt and Mary Gorsich Mihelcic, brothers, William and Donald Mihelcic and sister, Margaret "Dolly" Steinhauser. He is survived by 2 sons, David (Virginia) Mihelcic of Ashburn, Virginia, and Peter Mihelcic of Fairview Heights, Daughter-in-Law, Tina Mihelcic, Washington, Missouri, Brother John (Lois) Mihelcic of Mt. Olive, Sisters, Bernadine Burg of Auburn, Illinois, Gloria (Ronald) Ruppe of Sullivan, Missouri, and Catherine Rhodes of Eagerville Illinois. Also grandchildren: Virginia Butler, Ezekiel Mihelcic, Julia Mihelcic, Samuel Mihelcic, of Ashburn Virginia, and Matthew Henry Mihelcic of Eureka, Missouri, 2 great grandchildren, Ella Virginia and Vera Darlene Butler. Memorials to Calvary Cemetery, and condolences at www.beckerandson.com. Visitation: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois. Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Mt. Olive, Illinois, with Father Thomas Hagstrom officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Olive. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020