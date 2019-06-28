Home

Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - EFFINGHAM
1110 N 4TH ST
Effingham, IL 62401
(217) 342-2215
Henry Rohwedder

Henry Rohwedder Obituary
Henry H. "Hank" Rohwedder Henry H. Rohwedder, 90, of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. Henry was born on January 9, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Henry H. and Katherine M. (Smith) Rohwedder. He was united in marriage to Donna Abbott on October 6, 1962, and she survives. Hank and Donna are members of St Paul ELCA of Altamont, IL. Hank was a member of Boilermaker Union Local #363 for over 50 years. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #51 in Hillsboro, IL, the Scottish Rite, the Ansar Shrine Temple in Springfield, IL, an associate member of Ainad Shrine Temple in East St Louis, IL, member of the Heart Shrine Club and Original Fire Patrol of Effingham. Hank was a veteran of the Korean War and member of the Teutopolis American Legion Post 924. After retirement, Hank enjoyed fishing and traveling. He and his wife were members of the Little Wabash Camping Club. He also had a love of trains, even having a full size caboose in the backyard at his home. Hank is survived by his wife, Donna Rohwedder of Teutopolis; children, Kathleen (Janice) Rohwedder, Zaelon "Ziggy" (Paula) Rohwedder, Kara (Randy) Haarmann, Kandra (Brian) Herzog, and Zane (Andee) Rohwedder; grandchildren, Darla Ward, Emily Rohwedder, Lee Haarmann, Kelsey (Erin) Tonn, Alexander Hall, Abbagayle Hall, Kirstin (Josh) Liddiard, William Henry Rohwedder, Matthew Zane Rohwedder; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Porter, Addilyn, Avery, Kolbi, and Joel; and Hank's children from a previous marriage, Lynn Scott, Henry H. Rohwedder, and Michael A. Rohwedder and their respective families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter, Clarence, and Donald; granddaughter, Malinda Marie Rohwedder; grandson, Jason Dye; and great-grandson, Hank Stanley Habing. Memorials may be made to or donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com. Service: A celebration of Hank's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham with Masonic and military rites. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Johnson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019
